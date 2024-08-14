George Clooney Is Feuding With Quentin Tarantino! With Brad Pitt Caught In The Middle!

Damn, George Clooney is PISSED at Quentin Tarantino!

Clooney and Ocean’s co-star Brad Pitt did a joint interview with GQ out Tuesday to talk about their SEVENTH film together, a comedy thriller called Wolfs. And the ER alum got really candid with his BFF at his side.

The interviewer was talking about how the two work with “the great directors” of their generation and asked if Clooney would ever consider acting in a Tarantino film as Brad had recently. The 63-year-old clearly had a grievance that had been eating at him for some time… and he finally let it out. He began:

“Listen, I did a movie with Quentin. He played my brother.”

Brad realized right away he was talking about From Dusk Till Dawn, one of Clooney’s first star vehicles, which Tarantino had written and co-starred in. Here they are acting together:

So Brad jumped in:

“Oh, that’s right. He was pretty good in it too.”

Clooney jabbed:

“He was OK in it.”

Ha! Then he uncorked his real issue:

“Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him.”

Ooh, we missed that! But George didn’t! He told Brad:

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star’. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f**king career.”

Damn! He took that so personally! Clooney continued:

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don’t mind giving him s**t. He gave me s**t.”

LOLz! Damn! We imagine with a mutual friend in Brad these two will eventually squash this beef. Though Clooney is unlikely to work with Tarantino again, as the Pulp Fiction director has sworn he’s retiring after his next movie. And George can hold a grudge, we know that! In this same interview he mentions his infamous feud with director David O. Russell, whom he reportedly punched out on the set of Three Kings after he caught him yelling at a crew member.

The convo was about how they choose projects these days, and Clooney said he chooses based on who he’s working with — and won’t risk a terrible experience anymore:

“People who like what they do. Like, you were talking about time allotment. The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot. And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I’m going to have a miserable f**k like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell.’ It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product.”

See what we mean? That movie was 25 YEARS ago. So yeah… Maybe Clooney won’t let the Quentin remark go after all…

What do YOU think, Perezcious cinephiles? Was Tarantino offsides for saying Clooney wasn’t a movie star anymore??

