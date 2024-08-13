It Ends With Us Cast AND Author Colleen Hoover 'Want Nothing To Do' With Justin Baldoni: 'Much More To This Story'

This drama isn’t over.

It’s been evident through the press tour that something went DOWN behind the scenes of It Ends With Us, particularly between stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Justin, who also helped produce and directed the DV drama, has been shunned by the rest of the cast throughout the press run. He didn’t even pose with anyone at the NYC premiere (not to mention he’s taken a drastically different approach to promo than his counterpart)!

For the most part, sources have been suggesting s**t hit the fan between the director and his leading lady, who supposedly teamed up with her husband Ryan Reynolds, took control, and kinda stole the film outta the director’s hands. But the feud goes beyond just them! Other cast members have been snubbing Justin, as well, like Jenny Slate who swerved a question about working with him. The book’s author Colleen Hoover is one of several people who unfollowed him before the premiere. Just super odd and unusual!

Related: Kate Winslet Was Told To Hide Her ‘Belly Rolls’ While Filming Bikini Scene!

But according to this latest source, we haven’t even gotten to the bottom of what happened! Speaking to People on Monday, an insider dished:

“All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

But WHY!?!?

Last week, TheInSneider claimed Blake “basically took over the movie and buddied up to author Colleen Hoover to see that their cut [of the film] won.” An insider close to the Five Feet Apart director told People on Monday that issues stemmed from “creative differences” but that the problem had been “overblown.” They claimed the Gossip Girl star “wants to direct the next movie, sidelining [Justin] and securing the rights from Colleen.”

That said, there’s been no discussion about the sequel yet, according to a Hollywood source. Also, why would the whole cast and author be so upset about who gets to direct the next one? That just doesn’t seem like a big enough problem to create this ordeal! And even if it were, the ball’s in Justin’s court. His production company Wayfarer Studios has the option to adapt It Starts With Us since he secured the rights to the first book — and right now, he has no concrete plans. He told Variety:

“I haven’t even begun to think that far ahead. I’m trying to stay in the present as much as I can.”

But…

Justin also told ET at the NYC premiere that he thinks Blake should take over, sharing:

“I think that there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

So, perhaps he’d allow her the rights to the sequel? It seems likely, but right now, it’s hard to fathom them figuring out a way to work together! That said, even if he wanted to, Justin’s chances of directing seem slim to none if the cast won’t even speak to him, so maybe it’s smarter to just pass the reins to someone else!

While the details are all still so unclear, the DailyMail.com previously claimed some of this drama has to do with the Jane the Virgin alum’s alleged “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” attitude on set, which created an “extremely difficult” environment. He’s also said to have made Blake “uncomfortable” while filming, especially about her postpartum body, a source told Page Six:

“It’s not just Blake. None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin… They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere.”

Could the harrowing report about him channeling his abusive character a little too much be true?? It would be a mindf**k considering he seemed so passionate and genuine when discussing the purpose of making the film. But then again, it’s hard to imagine what else could’ve happened to cause this massive feud! What at first seemed like potentially clever PR tactics has really grown into a confusing mess!

What do you think, Perezcious readers?!? Do YOU have any guesses for what happened to cause this mass rift? Spill them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MTV UK/Vanity Fair/WWHL/Sony Pictures Releasing UK/YouTube]