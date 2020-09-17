Gigi Hadid’s Father Mohamed Makes Fans Think She Already Gave Birth!

Mohamed Hadid is ready to be a grandpa already!

Gigi Hadid’s father caused quite a stir on Wednesday when he shared a sweet handwritten letter he wrote in honor of his grandchild. The real estate developer shared a photo of the heartwarming note, aptly titled Grandpa’s Heart, on Instagram, along with the caption:

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid”

Naturally, fans went crazy over Mohamed’s words, with many speculating that it meant Gigi and Zayn Malik’s hotly-anticipated baby had already been born.

But looking at the note in full (below), it appears this could just have been a sweet expression to the unborn baby than a post-birth poem. He wrote:

“Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near. I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

Hmm… nothing in it says “welcome to the world” or anything that would indicate a delivery, so we’re not sold on this being evidence that baby Zigi is already here.

However, it appears Mohamed caused too much of a frenzy anyway — because the post has since been deleted!

So… what happened here, Perezcious readers? Did Gigi and co. not want to give the birth away? Considering Zayn and Gigi already had her baby news let out of the bag by momma Yolanda Hadid back in April when they were trying so hard to stay private, we imagine they would be pretty upset if they got the chance to share this news taken away from them, too.

But hey, maybe they just realized this very well-meaning post was misleading people and wanted that to stop? So many questions!

Fortunately, we were able to grab a screenshot before Grandpa Mohamed scrubbed the note from his page. Ch-ch-check out his letter (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

Either way, it’s a super sweet sentiment!

For now we’re very happy for Gigi AND (future) grandpa Mohamed!

