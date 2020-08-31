Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Debuts BTS Footage From Her Sizzling Maternity Shoot!

gigi hadid shares bts of pregnancy shoot

Gigi Hadid continues to confirm what we already knew: her child is going to come out posing!

As you’ve likely already seen, the supermodel recently shared a series of STUNNING maternity photos ahead of the arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik. And now, she’s giving us some BTS footage of the pics!

Related: Bella Hadid Says She Has AT LEAST 10 Chronic Lyme Disease Symptoms A Day

Take a look for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram

making-of 🙂

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Along with the BTS videos, she also shared a few more snaps from the July 26 shoot — ch-ch-check ’em out!

View this post on Instagram

a few more from 7.26 ????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Love her in green!

In addition to the revealing photos, the momma-to-be gave her followers a hint at her due date. Considering the shoot was at the end of July when she was “33 weeks,” according to her caption, that could give her a mid-September potential arrival. But of course, the baby could come earlier or later, so we’ll just have to stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram

33 weeks ♡

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Though she’s been modeling for years, the 25-year-old wasn’t prepared for how much more “tiring” it would be to shoot with her bump compared to her usual gigs. She admitted (below) via Twitter this past Thursday:

We’re counting down the days until this little one makes their debut!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Gigi Hadid/Instagram.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 31, 2020 15:34pm PDT

Share This