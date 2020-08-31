Gigi Hadid Debuts BTS Footage From Her Sizzling Maternity Shoot!

Gigi Hadid continues to confirm what we already knew: her child is going to come out posing!

As you’ve likely already seen, the supermodel recently shared a series of STUNNING maternity photos ahead of the arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik. And now, she’s giving us some BTS footage of the pics!

Take a look for yourself (below):

Along with the BTS videos, she also shared a few more snaps from the July 26 shoot — ch-ch-check ’em out!

Love her in green!

In addition to the revealing photos, the momma-to-be gave her followers a hint at her due date. Considering the shoot was at the end of July when she was “33 weeks,” according to her caption, that could give her a mid-September potential arrival. But of course, the baby could come earlier or later, so we’ll just have to stay tuned!

Though she’s been modeling for years, the 25-year-old wasn’t prepared for how much more “tiring” it would be to shoot with her bump compared to her usual gigs. She admitted (below) via Twitter this past Thursday:

I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me???????????? but was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ ???? hahaaaa https://t.co/QrRmym5dxC — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 27, 2020

We’re counting down the days until this little one makes their debut!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Gigi Hadid/Instagram.]