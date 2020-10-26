Gigi Hadid Displays Her Post-Baby Body For The First Time In New Voting Selfie!

Gigi Hadid has returned to Instagram with the first new photo of herself (above) since announcing the birth of her daughter with Zayn Malik late last month!

In addition to flaunting her post-baby body on Saturday, the supermodel shared an important message about voting with her 60 million (and counting) followers! Hadid, who sent in her absentee ballot early, urged fans to use their voices ahead of the November 3 election, just like she did.

Related: Yolanda Hadid Gushes About Gigi & Zayn’s Little Girl With New Pic!

The new mom dressed in a graphic “VOTE” tee and high-rise yellow bottoms to truly get the point across — though we hope she doesn’t blame us for marveling at her stunning figure! Would anyone have guessed basically a month earlier she was nine months preggers??

Gigi gave her newborn credit, too, as the catalyst behind her vote. In a lengthy caption, she wrote:

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate.

YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF “

And the 25-year-old concluded her important message by sharing her gratitude for those planning to hand in their ballots:

“IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU.

IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!)

IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU.

Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below “

See her full post (below), which also included important information on how to vote early depending on the state:

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Instagram]