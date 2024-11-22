Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Has New 'Perspective' On Life After Death As She Helps Son Grieve Tragic Loss

Cheryl Cole has learned a lot about grief since losing a dear friend a few years ago. And that’s helped her navigate the truly shocking loss of Liam Payne.

The Girls Aloud singer lost her bandmate Sarah Harding to breast cancer in September 2021. Years before then, in 2005, she also lost her childhood friend, budding football star John Courtney, to a heroin overdose. Just so heartbreaking. The bittersweet silver lining to these tragedies is that it gave her a new “perspective” on life — one that will hopefully help her and Liam’s 7-year-old son Bear get through the One Direction star’s loss.

In a resurfaced interview from last year, Cheryl opened up to DailyMail.com about what grief had taught her about life, saying of Sarah:

“A lot of conversations we had before she left really sparked a different perspective for me, and I’ll carry that.”

She sadly added:

“She wasn’t ready to leave and I think, ‘Well I’m still here. I’ve got the gift of life to still live, and I’ll do it with her in mind.’ It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.”

Oof. Such a tough but powerful realization. We bet this will be something she’ll pass on to Bear!

The loss also brought the singer closer to her other bandmates, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh, she explained:

“We always have loved each other, obviously. But it’s just a different, there’s a different depth to it all now.”

According to the outlet, it’s believed Kimberley and Nicola were at Liam’s service earlier this week in England supporting Cheryl, who helped organize the ceremony with the late 31-year-old’s parents. It was a “dreadfully sad” day for the Call My Name vocalist as she focused on giving her ex-boyfriend a respectful send off.

Now, her attention will turn toward Bear and helping the child process this loss while never forgetting who his father was. What a challenging spot to be in, to go from coparenting with a great dad to being truly alone — while having to explain to the little guy that Dad isn’t coming back. But at least Cheryl can rely on what she’s learned from past deaths to get through this.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, especially not so prematurely, but it really can give you a whole new appreciate for life and the little things. Thoughts? Share them (below).

