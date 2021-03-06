Gigi Hadid Heads Back To The Runway For Milan Fashion Week Five Months After Giving Birth!

It hasn’t even been six full months since Gigi Hadid has given birth, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t rarin’ to go walk the runway again!

She did just that this week, in fact, participating in the (virtual) Versace shoot for their autumn/winter 2021 showcase at Milan Fashion Week. The 25-year-old model — and her 24-year-old little sister, Bella — were both on hand to walk for the virtual show, which was pre-recorded back on March 1, and released to the world on Friday, March 6.

On Friday, the fashionista and stunning beauty further cemented her status as a top supermodel with her Versace walk — not to mention all the post-birth stuff, and her triumphant return! In her walk, Gigi rocked a ginger wig while showing off her post-partum body in a sheer chiffon dress that was emblazoned with the Italian designer’s famous Greca motif. Wow!

While the top half of the dress clung to the 25-year-old, the bottom blew out around her, showing off a floor-length skirt and a very, very sexy thigh-high slit to go along with a dramatic train. The perfect ensemble in which to make a comeback, this piece of art made a major statement on the runway and really helped Gigi stand out in the virtual, socially-distanced show!

Later on in the show, Zayn Malik‘s baby momma opted for some serious jewel-detailing on a sexy new dress, to go along with a silk headscarf and another ginger wig — this one very memorable. Even later, she was changed into a black crop top, a mini-skirt, and a form-fitting blazer that had her turning heads once again. What a bad-ass look!

Her sister Bella, meanwhile, opted for an electric pink minidress that showed off her svelte, sexy legs, and matched it with a pair of sexy tights that had the same Greca motif emblazoned on as Gigi’s first dress. To top it all off, Bella rocked the s**t out of some satin pink platforms — talk about a loud outfit! Loving it!

Along with the sister duo, models Irina Shayk and Precious Lee were also there for the show, as well!

Considering the fact that they had to run the whole show virtually, Versace got very creative with some of the visual elements and video attributes, making the show one to remember for sure.

Regarding the vision for the show itself, Donatella revealed more to Vogue, saying:

“Models are like actors, they bring the designs to life, just like when a performer portrays a character. During the filming of this show I saw how important it is to give the models time to ‘feel’ the clothes they wear on the runway. Despite living in a digital era of immediacy, taking this time is crucial to form a genuine connection. This is what the present and future look like to me.”

OK then!

You can see more from this teaser look (below):

Wow!

And here’s a longer look at the actual show itself (below):

Whoa!!!

