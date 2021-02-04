Gigi Hadid Reveals She Gave Birth At Home With NO Drugs: 'I Was An Animal Woman'

New motherhood looks so good on Gigi Hadid!

The supermodel welcomed a baby in September 2020, and she’s already back on the cover of Vogue, her first ever solo front page, no less. But even more impressive than gracing a major fashion publication just four months after giving birth is the story of how she gave birth, which she recalled inside the magazine.

Gigi delivered her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai at home in their rural Pennsylvania farmhouse — with zero drugs, of course. The former boybander witnessed the event, alongside the fashion icon’s mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. She joked:

“I think they all knew that I have that animal in me. … When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman.”

The 25-year-old explained that the original plan was to give birth in a Manhattan hospital. But COVID hit, and with it came restrictions on how many people can be in the delivery room. Like so many pregnant women during this time, Gigi was faced with a difficult choice. After the expecting couple watched the documentary The Business of Being Born, they settled on the home birth. She remarked:

“What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, Okay, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do.”

When Taylor Swift’s bestie went into labor, her baby daddy recalled another documentary — a nature program where he witnessed a male lion pacing “nervously” as the female gave birth. Gigi told Vogue for the March issue:

“Z was like, ‘That’s how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain.'”

And of course, it was painful. She shared:

“I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that. … There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different. My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'”

The Pillowtalk singer caught his daughter when she emerged. Gigi said:

“It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

As amazing as the experience was, we shouldn’t expect more Zigi babies any time soon. The new momma explained:

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror. Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

Still, Gigi wouldn’t change the experience for the world:

“She was so bright right away. That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

So sweet! What a lovely story. We’ve said it before, but we know Gigi is going to be the best mom. We can’t wait to see her journey! See more pics from her first covershoot since (below):

