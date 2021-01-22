Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name Of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby -- & It Has A Very Special Meaning!

Manifestation truly works, y’all!!

It was just earlier this week when Gigi Hadid responded to some fan questions about her first pregnancy, including when she found out she was expecting, that we again hoped the momma would reveal her beautiful daughter’s name!

And guess what? The universe Gigi answered!!

On Thursday, the supermodel quietly introduced her 4-month-old as Khai — hopefully with permission from baby daddy Zayn Malik. Hadid dropped the moniker in a subtle update of her Instagram bio, which now reads:

“khai’s mom”

Truly so precious!

A TMZ source close to the couple did spill some insight and meaning behind the name Khai, revealing Gigi’s grandma on her dad Mohamed Hadid‘s side was named Khairiah (see below). And in Arabic, Khai means “crowned” while Malik means “king,” so just put that together!

The 25-year-old and the One Direction alum had been keeping mum when it comes to details about their little one, though. Of course, they gushed about her upon her arrival!

In a late September tweet, Zayn announced:

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifu. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi followed up hours later with her own message:

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Both parents have cautiously stayed away from sharing Khai’s face on social media — and we have a feeling it’ll be some time before they do. Thankfully they’re finally feeling safe enough to open up about her more though!

