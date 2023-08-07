Gisele Bündchen Flew Home To Brazil To Get 'Recharged' Amid Ex Tom Brady's New Irina Shayk Romance!

Gisele Bündchen is rekindling her first love amid her ex-husband Tom Brady‘s new focus on her supermodel peer Irina Shayk.

And no, we’re not talking about a person in Gisele’s case. We’re talking about a place! As in, her homeland!

The 43-year-old supermodel flew home to her native Brazil last week amid a flurry of reports about Tom’s budding new romance with Irina. And to hear Gisele herself tell it via social media, we think the trip back to her first (land) love did some good!

Late on Sunday morning, the mom of two posted a carousel of pics to her Instagram account. The snaps showed a bunch of things she did down in Brazil with loved ones, family members, and friends. The snaps included Gisele rocking on a swing in front of a gorgeous overlook, having a moment of zen meditating on a rock above a babbling brook, enjoying a bike ride on a ranch trail that was interrupted by a visit from a horse, having interaction with a colorful parrot, and more!

In the caption, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote:

“What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired.”

And as you can see, the pics speak for themselves:

Beautiful!!

Of course… all these snaps were posted after a few weeks of hot-and-heavy romance reports regarding her 46-year-old ex-hubby and Bradley Cooper‘s 37-year-old ex-partner and baby momma.

We’ve covered news about secret sleepover dates, and subtle sushi dates, and all kinds of eye-catching insider info about the growing chemistry between Tom and Irina. And we already know how Gisele feels about all that. Yeah…

So, it seems like Tom’s ex-wife chose to step away from the fallout with a quiet trip home. Back to first principles and all! Where she grew up, where she’s comfortable, where she feels most like herself. And a very private voyage, too! Understandable, isn’t it??

