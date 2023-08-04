New Deets On Tom Brady & Irina Shayk's Secret Sushi Dinner Date Night HERE!

It sounds like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk nearly got away with a low-key NYC date night late last month… but not quite!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, in late July, news broke that the former New England Patriots signal caller and the supermodel were pursuing a connection. (Sorry, Kim Kardashian! Looks like you missed your shot! LOLz!)

And we now know the 46-year-old ex-football star and the 37-year-old runway icon secretly got together in the Big Apple just days after those romance rumors first started surfacing in the media!!!

Related: Tom Is Embracing Life With Renewed Heart Following Retirement & Gisele Divorce!

Let’s go back a week… On July 28, less than a week after reports first started flying that Gisele Bündchen and Bradley Cooper‘s exes were linking up. Well, on that night, Page Six now reports Tom and Irina enjoyed a “private and ensconced” dinner at Sushi Azabu in the NYC neighborhood of Tribeca!

Surprise!

The reason it’s coming out now, more than a week after the actual date night itself, is because an insider only just came forward to report the sighting! Late on Thursday night, Page Six published details from a sushi-loving eyewitness who was apparently dining at that hotspot when Tom and Irina waltzed right in. (Imagine minding your business and eating your California roll only to see those two walk through the door?!?!)

The insider claimed Tom and Irina showed up separately, with the University of Michigan alum walking in first:

“I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in.”

Once inside, the spy says Tom was “immediately escorted” into a “private room.” Not more than “a few minutes” after that, this same source was outside with pals after having finished their fish. While they were chatting post-meal, Shayk allegedly walked up, went inside, and was ushered right back into the same private room!

The insider recalled:

“[We saw] Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room.”

From there, the insider claimed the pair apparently enjoyed their low-key meal with no disruption!

Related: Bradley Cooper ‘Bothered’ By Irina’s Romance With Tom, However…

The insider explained:

“It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”

Wow!

As for their respective wardrobes for the outing in question, it sounds like Tom and Irina were a fashion mismatch. The insider asserted the NFL alum kept things casual and low-key while the supermodel momma chose to do it up a bit:

“He was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. … [Irina was] much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.”

Come on, Tom! Put in a little effort! LOLz!

As for the eatery itself, staffers stayed tight-lipped about whatever went down on the night of July 28. Page Six reports a rep for Sushi Azabu said they “do not disclose information about their guests,” and that was that.

But at least this eagle-eyed witness came forward with the deets — even if it was a week late! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/Apega/WENN]