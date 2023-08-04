Tom Brady Embracing Life With Renewed Heart Following Retirement & Gisele Bündchen Divorce!

Tom Brady is embracing the retired and divorced life — one step at a time!

E! has been catching up with TB12 over the past several months, so they’ve got a detailed look inside his renewed lifestyle.

Per their account, after retiring (for real, this time) in February, the former quarterback has been doing his best to make this new era a memorable one for its own reasons. And as any fan would know, he’s definitely been keeping busy! With September coming quickly, things are looking a bit different for him this year, as he’s not preparing to play football for the first time in over two decades. He’s been spending time with his kids, embarking on some new romantic endeavors, and all in all — just living it up!

Back in June, while speaking of his retired life to E!, the 46-year-old dished that he hasn’t been “bored” at all — contrary to what some believe:

“I have not been bored, I would say that. There’s been a lot going on … [I’m] maybe a little bit busier than I would like.”

Yeah, while playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was no doubt Tom’s schedule was always PACKED! But now, without those scheduled game days, it seems like he’s even MORE busy! In March, he revealed through Instagram he bought ownership of the WNBA‘s Las Vegas Aces, then invested in the electric boat racing circuit, the E1 World Championship. Back in June he also mentioned how he was interested in getting a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, calling it and “iconic NFL franchise”. He told The Associated Press at the time it would be “a dream come true” to be a part of the team and something he’d be “interested in doing” for the rest of his life!

This week though, on Thursday, he took hold of a minority share of Birmingham City Football — so there’s no word on if he’s still interested in the Raiders or not! Maybe he’ll do both?? We’ll have to wait and see!

Aside from his money and investments, Tom has also hinted at TV work. He told E! in January during the premiere of 80 for Brady he “definitely” would be interested in acting and producing. And, as we reported, he signed a 10 year deal with Fox‘s NFL broadcasting team — which he’ll be joining in 2024 after an off-year.

After officially divorcing from his wife Gisele Bündchen, the former football player has also dedicated much of his time to focusing on his kiddos — Jack, Ben, and Vivian. During their summer break, he’s shown highlights on the ‘gram of Disneyland, Greece, safaris, beaches, and just general fun at-home activities! But that doesn’t mean his summer has been kids-only…

In early June he jetted off to France to catch the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and then jumped to Paris the very next day to see the French Open‘s men’s singles final. He was back in the Hamptons on the Fourth of July partying with none other than Jay-Z!

And of course, with all this traveling and living the high life, comes the romance, too!

As we’ve been reporting, Tom has been caught up in several dating rumors over the past few months since his split with Gisele. First up, some people were suspecting he was dating newly-single Reese Witherspoon (although, her reps denied it), and then it was Kim Kardashian he was reportedly getting close with.

Most recently, he’s been linked to Russian model (and ex of Bradley Cooper) Irina Shayk! In fact, they were caught getting super flirty late last month — and apparently she spent the night with him after a romantic date! Ooh la la, indeed!

While speaking to the outlet about the recent rumors, though, he seemed pretty unbothered:

“I get to look in the mirror and know the choices that I make. I know how the world is today. There’s a lot of things that are said that are there to create business opportunities for people … News changes pretty fast and I honestly just go with the flow, just do the best with the opportunities that are presented in front of me. And if there are things that are written or said, you can’t necessarily go out and control them, not that I’m trying to control anything anyway. I’m just trying to live a life of integrity and do the best I could.”

Going with the flow and doing his best! Nice!

Unlike what some believed, Tom has done anything but slow down since his retirement from football — and his love life is blooming more than ever since he and Gisele split! This is really looking to be a good year for him so far, after such a rough start.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]