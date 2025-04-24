Martha Stewart Is TOTALLY Hot & Bothered Over Glen Powell!

Martha Stewart may be the forever-queen of the lifestyle media world, but we’re wondering if she’s finally found her king… and his name is Glen Powell!

Wait, what???

Don’t laugh, y’all. The 83-year-old lifestyle expert had the hunky 36-year-old actor on a recent episode of her eponymous Martha Stewart Podcast, and to say she got all hot and bothered over the film star is the understatement of the century.

See, Glen popped up on Martha’s show a couple weeks back to promote his new condiment line Smash Kitchen. (Yes, the Anyone But You star has a condiment line. That’s modern celebrity in a nutshell, y’all! LOLz!) Anyways, Martha let him talk all about Smash Kitchen on the pod — while evidently thinking about smashing HIM the whole time!! We wish we were kidding…

Even though Powell’s appearance on her pod came two weeks back, this story still has legs today because Martha literally can’t stop talking about him! On Wednesday, she spoke to People about her ongoing impressions of the A-list leading man. And to hear her tell it, he hasn’t left her mind in the slightest!

To open things up, she reflected:

“He’s very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body. He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it.”

Oooh! Of course, these are all things we know — Glen’s got a great body and looks great in pretty much anything. Just ask Sydney Sweeney after their Anyone But You experience. Ha! But still, coming from Martha?? We are SO here for her thirst!!

And then she continued:

“He didn’t have a coat; it was cold outside. His hair looked great and he’s charming.”

Okay, Martha! Are there any other specific little details about Glen you want to share?! You sure have remembered a lot even though it’s been a couple weeks since his guest ep dropped! LOLz!

As far as his podcast talents went, she also praised the ease with which Glen carried on a conversation:

“He was very talkative and he was very excited about his new sauces and he was also very nice about talking about his growing up. A good podcast candidate.”

He’s excited about “his new sauces” — while she’s just lost in the sauce! LOLz!!

ICYMI when the pod debuted earlier this month, you can re-visit their connection via Martha’s Instagram post promoting her hunky heartthrob interview guest (below):

BTW, all this flirtiness was not limited to Stewart’s post-pod rehash with People, either.

During the episode itself, the lifestyle guru praised Powell for his work in Richard Linklater‘s 2023 film Hit Man:

“I loved that one. And you were so good in that.”

And then she nodded out to him some more for his lovely leading man turn in the Sweeney-led Anyone But You:

“I did watch you in your Sydney Sweeney rom-com.”

Of course you did, Martha. Of course you did…

From there, she added:

“You’re a handsome actor, and you have other sides, of course, that you’re very interested in, all kinds of other businesses.”

Yeah, Glen’s got “other sides,” alright. And something tells us Martha wants to see every single one of those “other sides,” too. Ha!! Just saying!!

Anyways, at one point during the pod, Powell opened up about his upbringing in Texas, and his family’s longtime love of barbecues. Martha asked him about his go-to drink when cooking out and chowing down, to which Powell replied that he tends to be “a tequila man.”

Without missing a beat, Stewart joked that he should try one of her “Martha-Ritas,” saying:

“It has pomegranate and lime and lemon and a salty-sweet rim, and it’s so good.”

Ever so smooth, Glen quickly replied:

“I’m going to hit you up next time I have a barbecue.”

Ooh!

Sooo is there a little bit of an age gap romance brewing here?!?! JK!

But you know what?? TBH, we are so here for it. Get yours, Martha! Get yours!

Of course, all this is doubly interesting when you consider just how prickly Martha has been in more than a few recent jaw-dropping moments. Maybe she’s just at that point in her life where she’s done playing it cool?? Heck, this wouldn’t be the first time Martha has shocked us to our core…

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

