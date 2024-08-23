Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Pamela Anderson Reveals Fans' Incredibly Surprising Reaction To Her Makeup-Free Move! Simone Biles Tried Botox -- Why She Will NOT Be Doing That Again!  Blake Lively Has Been Lying To Us About Her Name This Whole Time!!! Kristin Cavallari Blames Listeners For Misinterpreting Anti-Sunscreen Comments! But She Isn't Exactly Walking Them Back Either... Whoa! Kristin Cavallari Is ALL OVER Half-Naked BF Mark Estes In Steamy Ad For Her New Fragrance! Selena Gomez Slams TikToker's Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'Honestly, I Hate This' Olivia Culpo Addresses Backlash Over Her Modest Wedding Dress, Says Her Words Were 'Spun Out Of Context'!  Brandi Glanville Blames Bravo For Awful Facial Swelling -- But Fans Are NOT Buying It! Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Has One Thing In Common With Megan Fox -- She Got Her Boobs Done Too! Ariana Madix Details EVERY Cosmetic Procedure She’s Had Done To Her Face Amid Speculation! A Cheer Me Up That REALLY WORKED! America's Next Top Model Winner Adrianne Curry Says Face Fillers Finally Made Her Leave Hollywood!

TV News

THAT'S Glen Powell?! Hollywood Heartthrob Is Unrecognizable In New Football TV Show! LOOK!

Is Glen Powell in the room with us right now?!

The Twisters star has just started production on his upcoming Hulu comedy series Chad Powers. And his transformation into the titular character Russ Holliday, AKA, Chad Powers, is insane. He looks unrecognizable!!! You just… oof, seriously, you’ve just gotta see this for yourself!

OMG! LOLz!

Related: Glen Powell’s Horrifying Cannibal Dating Story Debunked!

Here’s what the hottie usually looks like, for the record:

Glen Powell Looks Unrecognizable Chad Powers
(c) MEGA/WENN

Such a big difference. Hah!

The show will follow Glen’s character, a college football quarterback who tanked his career and is then forced to go undercover at a struggling school to keep playing. The synopsis details:

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

This concept — and the football player’s shaggy look — might be familiar to you! That’s because it’s actually based on a 2022 Eli’s Places video starring former NFL star QB Eli Manning as Chad Powers. Look:

So, you can expect more of that goofiness from the Top Gun: Maverick lead! Reactions?? Reactions?! Spill ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Omaha Productions/ESPN+/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 23, 2024 13:57pm PDT

Share This