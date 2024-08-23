THAT'S Glen Powell?! Hollywood Heartthrob Is Unrecognizable In New Football TV Show! LOOK!

Is Glen Powell in the room with us right now?!

The Twisters star has just started production on his upcoming Hulu comedy series Chad Powers. And his transformation into the titular character Russ Holliday, AKA, Chad Powers, is insane. He looks unrecognizable!!! You just… oof, seriously, you’ve just gotta see this for yourself!

First look at Glen Powell in ‘CHAD POWERS’ The series follows a college quarterback whose career ends after bad behavior so he walks onto a struggling Southern football team disguised as the talented Chad Powers Coming soon to Hulu. pic.twitter.com/kkZZq6ZFgl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2024

OMG! LOLz!

Here’s what the hottie usually looks like, for the record:

Such a big difference. Hah!

The show will follow Glen’s character, a college football quarterback who tanked his career and is then forced to go undercover at a struggling school to keep playing. The synopsis details:

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

This concept — and the football player’s shaggy look — might be familiar to you! That’s because it’s actually based on a 2022 Eli’s Places video starring former NFL star QB Eli Manning as Chad Powers. Look:

So, you can expect more of that goofiness from the Top Gun: Maverick lead! Reactions?? Reactions?! Spill ’em in the comments (below)!

