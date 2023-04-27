Glen Powell & Gigi Paris Actually Broke Up WEEKS Ago! Details!

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have officially called it quits!

Earlier this week, it appeared like Gigi was hinting at a breakup when she posted a video of herself walking alone with the cryptic caption, “know your worth & onto the next.” She also unfollowed both the Set It Up star and his new co-star Sydney Sweeney, who he’s been accused of getting a little too up close and personal with off-camera of their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

While Gigi didn’t post any official confirmation of the split, unfollowing her longtime boyfriend pretty much declared there was trouble in paradise — and now we know what happened!

According to a People source on Wednesday night, the couple split WEEKS ago — and not for the reason you might guess! The insider spilled the tea, saying:

“Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.”

Per DeuxMoi reports, she visited the film set in late March, and whatever went down during her time Down Under, it wasn’t good! S**t hit the fan F-A-S-T because soon after the visit, they broke up in early April after three years of dating, a source told Page Six. The same confidant insisted things came to an end amicably, despite the JIJOU founder’s recent social media activity.

While there has been a ton of speculation about the actor’s chemistry with his rom-com co-star, who is still engaged to Jonathan Davino, People’s insider insisted the split had nothing to do with cheating rumors, continuing:

“Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up.”

Just because they never hooked up doesn’t mean things haven’t been flirty! Just saying! They seem to have a palpable amount of chemistry!

So, what DID cause the breakup? The source said the model felt there was too much distance in the relationship when Glen was on set, adding:

“He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.”

Hmm. Kinda sounds like he was spending too much time focusing on the wrong girl! Also, just imagine getting to set and watching your man making out with another woman — whom the whole internet now thinks he might secretly be having an affair with! That would cause problems in almost anyone’s relationship!

As for the obvious chemistry between the Devotion lead and Euphoria star (as evidenced above in snapshots taken while filming), sources are maintaining the theory they’re just trying to create more hype for the upcoming film. A second insider dished:

“They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy! It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.’ It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.”

Mmmkay. We’ve seen plenty of stars promote rom-coms without sparking viral dating rumors like these, but maybe it has all been for show! It’s certainly working… That said, the first source doubled down on the idea the split was solely based on long distance, adding:

“It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modeling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”

Well, that’s good to hear, especially considering Sydney is engaged! A cheating scandal like this might rival Scandoval! Still, we can’t help but get stuck on the timeline of things. It seems uncanny that Gigi and Glen called things off right after she visited the set… where he’s been getting cozy with his co-star! Thoughts?!

