Mila Kunis Made Fun Of Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's 'Awkward' Red Carpet Pics -- But There's A Reason He Acted That Way!

Mila Kunis is keeping it real.

In case you missed it, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon have been making the red carpet rounds to promote their upcoming romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. While the two star in the film as friends with a LOT of chemistry, fans couldn’t help but miss that same chemistry while they posed together for photos IRL, stiff as boards.

I can’t watch the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher movie because of this picture. Not sold. #YourPlaceorMine pic.twitter.com/QfgakISMne — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) February 7, 2023

One other person who couldn’t help but notice the awkward nature of the photos was Ashton’s wife, Mila!

While appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna Monday, Reese dished on what exactly Mila had to say following the pics:

“She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’”

LOLz, we’re glad we’re not the only ones who thought that! Although, it was all in good nature, as Reese added:

“It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

As for her co-star, the 46-year-old explained:

“He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

See her full interview (below):

On the other hand, Ashton gave his take on the funny situation in a Tuesday clip for the latest episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast:

“My wife called me — she texted Reese and I together and she’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta act like you like each other. And I’m like, ‘What is going on?’”

He continued:

“Here’s the thing, okay: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her, like that would be the rumor… If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that could be the rumor – the rumor is that we don’t like each other.”

Hmmm, we guess that makes sense… Still, though, you’re an ACTOR! He added:

“Reese and I are really good friends, we’re really close. I don’t have to defend that.”

See the full clip (below):

What do YOU make of the whole situation, Perezcious readers? Did Ashton read too much into it?? Let us know in the comments down below!

