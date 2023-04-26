Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell NOT Dating -- Sources Say They're Just Flirting To Promote Their Movie!

If you love movie and/or celeb news, it’s been pretty much impossible the past couple days to avoid the rumors about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Fans have been fanning themselves over pics of the onscreen couple looking flirty offscreen. Basically every photo in between takes on the newly branded rom com Anyone But You has more chemistry than a season of Breaking Bad.

The thing is, though, both of these hot rising stars went into filming this movie already having significant others! Is this Mr. & Mrs. Smith all over again? Did they accidentally fall in love while playing characters who fall in love?

Well, according to multiple sources speaking to TMZ on Tuesday… nope!

The outlet has been assured from a number of anonymous sources with “direct knowledge” of Sydney’s love life that she is still very much with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The couple have been together since 2018 and currently live together — and are reportedly in the process of purchasing a house!

OK, that all sounds nice, but… what about all this flirting? The sources swear this is all just in service of the movie. Just business — not real at all. In fact, in the past, Sydney has stated she’s completely uninterested in dating other actors, saying in a Cosmopolitan profile in early 2022:

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”

Jonathan is successful, but he’s a restaurateur — not the same industry at all, no baggage of fame. So it would seem an actual romance with the Top Gun: Maverick hunk was never on the table.

Then again… sometimes those are the romances we go for anyway, right?

We’re absolutely willing to believe everything we’re seeing is just chemistry, all the apparent flirting at CinemaCon on Tuesday was all for show, that it’s all just part of the marketing of what could be a movie that turns them both into big stars…

Except…

What’s going on with Glen’s girlfriend seems way too real. And she ain’t in the movie.

If you haven’t heard, Gigi Paris, who’s been with Glen since 2020, started posting breakup songs and cryptic quotes on social media last week. And she wrote:

“Gut feelings are guardian angels.”

Oh, and then she unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. We don’t want to go wild with the speculation here, but it sure feels like at least one person close to Syd and Glen believes the hype!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is it all a Hollywood façade? As real as a matte painting? Or is this one of those times the fake romance turned real??

