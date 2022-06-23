CALL LA POLICIA! Gloria Estefan Just Shaded Jennifer Lopez!

Gloria Estefan is not afraid to share her opinion!

The 64-year-old performing icon has no regrets about choosing not to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl. But along with that, she also wants to put Jennifer Lopez‘s latest reveal about that past halftime show into perspective, too!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how we’ve been covering the recent controversy around J.Lo’s new Netflix project Halftime, in which viewers learn just how frustrated the Waiting for Tonight singer was at having to share the stage with Shakira during that aforementioned halftime performance. Now, in a new interview, Estefan is letting everyone know where she stands!

The Latina legend went on Watch What Happens Live as part of Tuesday night’s episode on Bravo, and when host Andy Cohen asked about her take on J.Lo’s Halftime halftime show reveal, Estefan didn’t hold back!

Criticizing Lopez for being so critical of the (lack of) time she and Shakira were given to perform at that world-famous and world-watched event, Gloria explained to Andy:

“Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set. So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible.”

Makes sense!

The Grammy Award winner confirmed to Cohen that she did not want to participate in that performance — her choice! Estefan threw a little shade J.Lo’s way about that, too, joking that she would have done her thing quickly while stealing the spotlight along the way:

“OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]! I literally would come out, done Shake Your Body [and Conga] and out.”

Ha!!

That’s a good line. So why didn’t Gloria participate, then?! According to her, she didn’t want to keep things trim during the holidays!! Wait, what?!

Joking about her decision not to join J.Lo and Shakira on stage, Gloria explained:

“It was their moment. Plus, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.”

LOLz!

You can see Estefan’s interaction with Andy on that topic (below):

As Perezcious readers will recall, J.Lo sharing the stage for the halftime show that year was a major sticking point int he star’s new documentary, which started streaming on the ‘flix earlier this month.

In fact, at one point during the doc, the 52-year-old star singer’s longtime manager Benny Medina explained the tension that came about from having the NFL book two performers for the job:

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

