Jennifer Lopez Gives Father's Day Love To 'Consistent' Ben Affleck Over Baby Daddy Marc Anthony!

Jennifer Lopez was quick to sing Ben Affleck’s praises on Father’s Day in a loving post. And only Ben Affleck…

On Sunday, JLo shared a Father’s Day reel on Instagram which cited Ben as:

“The most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever.”

Awww! We love that Jen sees so much positivity in Ben on their second go ‘round and is so quick to share it! But it does seem like there may be one daddy she forgot to mention… You know, the actual father of her children??

In the full Father’s Day post, which can be seen on her website, the Jenny from the Block singer expanded on what she had to say about Ben in her IG post:

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father, and it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

The couple’s blended family includes Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 14, and Ben’s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Yes, Ben, set that daddy bar high! However, we can’t help but notice the lack of love shared towards Max and Emme’s actual daddy, Marc Anthony. So what exactly does the silence say about the father of their twins? Is she subtly shading him in favor of her new beau, or did she just save her praises for a private conversation?? Seems unlikely considering she did give a public shoutout to her own poppa as well!

Jen concluded her Father’s Day message to Ben with thanks for her soon-to-be husband:

“Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

Presumably Marc is getting Father’s Day love from somewhere. The man has six children! In addition to the twins with Jen, he also shares sons Cristian, 20, and Ryan, 18, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres and Ariana, 27, and Chase, 25, with ex Debbie Rosado. We’re sure he isn’t done as just last month he got engaged to 23-year-old Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira. While they haven’t talked about their plans for kids yet, it’s only a matter of time with Marc, right? How’s that for “consistent”?? Ha!

What do you think about JLo’s Father’s Day post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony/Instagram]