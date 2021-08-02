Going For Gold!

Got A Tip?

It’s podcast time! Watch on our @PerezHilton YouTube tomorrow or CLICK HERE to listen right now! This week we’re getting into Simone Biles’ ongoing situation! Da Baby’s homophobia moment and backlash! Matt Damon’s own F-word controversy! Olivia Rodrigo’s offensive video! Scarlett Johansson takes on Disney! Some Britney Spears developments and MORE! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com

Aug 02, 2021 14:25pm PDT

