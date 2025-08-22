Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Secretly Dated ANOTHER Woman From The Show!

Gerry Turner was a pretty busy dude — even after filming ended!

The Golden Bachelor made headlines back in his season of the highly-anticipated Bachelor spinoff show back in 2023. Of course, he found love on that season with Theresa Nist (above, bottom left, in case you somehow forgot!). She eventually became engaged to the 73-year-old restaurateur by the end of the show’s run in December of that year. They exchanged vows just a month after that, in January 2024. And then four months later… they were done.

But Gerry wasn’t done! Not by a loooooong shot! According to the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, he was VERY busy in the Bachelor Nation dating world after the show ran its course, cameras stopped filming, and producers scurried off to bigger and better things!

Theresa was on this week’s podcast episode alongside fellow Golden Bachelor alums Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts. The trio turned their topic at one point to Turner… and his previously-unknown post-show relationship with fellow former contestant Christina Kempton (above, top right)! Whoa, WHAT?! Seriously???

The relationship happened after Gerry and Theresa split up, as Noles began to explain to her pal on the pod:

“Theresa, I think you know, Gerry dated Christina from our show for a while after…”

Nist cut in to say that she did indeed know about it, too! In fact, she had a hand in it!!! Theresa explained:

“A while ago… I’m actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina.”

WHAT?!?!

Swarts added her own two cents, revealing that Gerry and Christina’s relationship lasted for approximately half a year:

“We’re all on the same page. They went out for, like, six months.”

Kempton, FWIW, was eliminated from the third week of Gerry’s run on the Golden Bachelor. But clearly, he had the hots for her to go back after the fact!

As of now, we don’t know when they dated. Was it, like, right after the Nist split? Or was there some significant downtime in between? Not that it totally matters, especially if Theresa seems cool with it and all. But still… what a situation!

Anyways, based on his IG activity now, Gerry is clearly in a relationship with another woman now, and appears to have been so for a few months (see HERE). And they seem happy AF! So, hey, more power to ’em.

As for Christina, in case you forgot all about her brief reality TV run, you can check out her take on what it was like to star on the show from an interview she gave a while back (below):

