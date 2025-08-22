Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

LOLz! Katy Perry Brings Fan On Stage... Named Orlando! See Her Reaction! Turns Out Timothée Chalamet DID Do Something 'Special' For Kylie Jenner's Birthday Despite Long Distance! Scott Wolf’s Ex Kelley Is Broke After Divorce Lawyer Walks! How Jennifer Lopez Is Doing ONE YEAR (!!!) After Ben Affleck Divorce Jessica Alba's Ex Cash Warren Proudly Goes Public With His MUCH, MUCH Younger New Girlfriend! Scott Wolf’s Ex Kelley Dropped By Her Divorce Lawyer! That's Not Good... Denise Richards Is EVICTING Aaron Phypers & His Family! Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle Love Island USA's Nic Slams Ex Cierra For Claiming He Only Wanted To Be Her 'Friend The Entire Time' In Shady Post! Drake Bell Finally Files For Divorce -- 2 Years After His Wife! Jay Cutler BLASTS Kristin Cavallari -- Says This Divorce Claim Is 'Borderline Slander'! Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Doomed'?! Why An NFL Source Thinks 'They Aren't Going To Go The Distance'

The Bachelor/ette

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Secretly Dated ANOTHER Woman From The Show!

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Secretly Dated ANOTHER Woman From The Show!

Gerry Turner was a pretty busy dude — even after filming ended!

The Golden Bachelor made headlines back in his season of the highly-anticipated Bachelor spinoff show back in 2023. Of course, he found love on that season with Theresa Nist (above, bottom left, in case you somehow forgot!). She eventually became engaged to the 73-year-old restaurateur by the end of the show’s run in December of that year. They exchanged vows just a month after that, in January 2024. And then four months later… they were done.

But Gerry wasn’t done! Not by a loooooong shot! According to the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, he was VERY busy in the Bachelor Nation dating world after the show ran its course, cameras stopped filming, and producers scurried off to bigger and better things!

Related: Taylor Swift Wanted A Pic With THIS Golden Bachelor Star At Trav’s Game!

Theresa was on this week’s podcast episode alongside fellow Golden Bachelor alums Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts. The trio turned their topic at one point to Turner… and his previously-unknown post-show relationship with fellow former contestant Christina Kempton (above, top right)! Whoa, WHAT?! Seriously???

The relationship happened after Gerry and Theresa split up, as Noles began to explain to her pal on the pod:

“Theresa, I think you know, Gerry dated Christina from our show for a while after…”

Nist cut in to say that she did indeed know about it, too! In fact, she had a hand in it!!! Theresa explained:

“A while ago… I’m actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina.”

WHAT?!?!

Swarts added her own two cents, revealing that Gerry and Christina’s relationship lasted for approximately half a year:

“We’re all on the same page. They went out for, like, six months.”

Kempton, FWIW, was eliminated from the third week of Gerry’s run on the Golden Bachelor. But clearly, he had the hots for her to go back after the fact!

As of now, we don’t know when they dated. Was it, like, right after the Nist split? Or was there some significant downtime in between? Not that it totally matters, especially if Theresa seems cool with it and all. But still… what a situation!

Anyways, based on his IG activity now, Gerry is clearly in a relationship with another woman now, and appears to have been so for a few months (see HERE). And they seem happy AF! So, hey, more power to ’em.

As for Christina, in case you forgot all about her brief reality TV run, you can check out her take on what it was like to star on the show from an interview she gave a while back (below):

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Theresa Nist/Gerry Turner/Christina Kempton/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 22, 2025 09:00am PDT

Share This