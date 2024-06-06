Is Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Getting Flirty With… KRIS JENNER?!

Is the Golden Bachelor star setting his eyes on everyone’s favorite Momager?!

As The Kardashians has been documenting, Kendall and Kris Jenner have been developing a fun friendship with Gerry Turner. During last week’s episode, Kenny sparked speculation after revealing that she saw something she wasn’t supposed to on the Golden Bachelor’s phone. Turns out it wasn’t a nude or anything of THAT caliber, but rather contestant Theresa Nist’s contact info — who he went on to marry! So, at the time, it was a bit of a spoiler since the show was still airing!

We all know that things didn’t work out for Gerry and Theresa… But was one of the reasons because he felt feelings for another famous reality star??

During a post credits scene in this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kendall was asked about Gerry’s intentions in hanging out with her and her mom. And she totally thought he was “flirting” with her! She dished:

“Yes. He was commenting on her smile, her eyes and her energy.”

The 818 founder added:

“I was like, ‘I think we should leave.’”

OMG!

Kris hilariously told cameras:

“Hey Gerry, I got a boyfriend, OK?”

The mom of six has, of course, been dating Corey Gamble for a decade now. And they seem to be going VERY strong! So sorry, Gerry! Kris just isn’t on the market! Ha! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Drop ‘em in the comments down below!

