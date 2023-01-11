Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith's Oscars Slap & Explains Why He Did It!

Eddie Murphy received a well-earned lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night — and the funny and charismatic star couldn’t resist using it as an opportunity to make a joke!

The longtime film star accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award during the evening’s show. The audience erupted in applause when Murphy came on stage the Beverly Hilton to accept the honor. And they continued to cheer him on as he made a speech in front of the packed crowd and national television audience.

The 61-year-old Brooklyn-born star was feeling a lot of gratitude in his speech, with the Norbit star paying homage to those who have come before — and those who have helped him along the way. First, the Beverly Hills Cop legend said:

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years and the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making.”

That it has!

Then Murphy thanked his family, co-stars, producers, peers, and his agent.

But he couldn’t resist delivering a HIGHlarious closer before walking off stage! He’s too funny not to do it!! As he wrapped his speech, the Coming to America star delivered advice for those looking to chase their dreams in show business:

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple. There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

LOLz!!

Of course, that’s a reference to his peer’s infamous moment at least year’s Academy Awards. How could we forget?! In that viral event that went down nearly a year ago now, Will stormed the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

You can watch the Nutty Professor legend’s full speech upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the clip (below):

???? The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! ???? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

What a great delivery!

We kind of figured somebody would reference the Oscars slap. Now, we wonder if somebody is going to reference it at every single award show for the next ten years! Just saying!

As for Murphy’s reason for referencing the still-shocking slap, he actually spoke out about it after the show. In an interview with ET following his speech, the star explained why he chose to name-drop the Independence Day actor:

“That’s the blueprint. Because in reality, I’ve worked with Jada. I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris, and it’s all love.”

Eddie Murphy clarifies that he has nothing but love for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jzAccwdBG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 11, 2023

So it’s all love then?!

Of course, Eddie and Jada starred opposite each other in his 1996 film The Nutty Professor. So they do have quite a bit of history with each other. Over on Twitter, fans adored the reference Murphy made in that speech:

“Awesome acceptance speech!” “Eddie needa go back on stand up tour lol” “This actually the best advice you can get rn” “If anyone is going to deliver that message/joke, let it be Eddie Murphy” “An absolute icon and an absolute LEGEND! Beyond well deserved!” “What an adorable man. And how doesn’t he look a day over 40? He looks fantastic”

What about U, Perezcious readers?? How’d U feel hearing it during the show?! Share your take down in the comments (below)!!

[Image via NBC/YouTube/ABC/YouTube]