Will Smith ‘In A Really Good Place’ Following Chris Rock Apology -- And Thankful For Jada's ‘Constant Support’

Will Smith is moving on!

As you may remember, a couple weeks back the Men In Black actor posted a video to Instagram apologizing to Chris Rock for the infamous 2022 Oscars slap. The caption acknowledged it had “been a minute” since Smith had publicly spoken; apparently he used the time to reflect. Throughout the video he took some time to explain what had actually happened that night. He called the experience “fuzzy” but also made sure to take full responsibility for his “unacceptable” behavior and apologize to Rock.

And even though the comedian isn’t quite ready to accept Will’s apology, it would seem the 53-year-old is trying to move on! According to what an insider told US Weekly, Will is “in a good place” and has felt a “weight” off his shoulders since posting:

“Will is in a really good place, as good as it can get at this stage. Ever since sharing his apology with the world, a huge weight has definitely lifted off of his shoulders.”

The source says the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum is “happy” and “keeping positive” despite having suffered a pretty sizable career setback:

“He’s hopeful for the future and that his life will turn around.”

This news comes right after a source claimed earlier this month Jada Pinkett Smith was the one “pushing” him to apologize — when the star didn’t want to! However the decision to apologize came about, it definitely seems like he made the right choice for his own mental well-being. So props to Jada!

And Will is thankful for her support, too! A close source told People the actor is “doing good” and the couple is spending “a lot of time together” and are “very close”:

“Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them.”

The insider also said the Hitch star feels like he’s “learned a lot in the past few months”. Another source pointed out the Red Table Talk host always has his back — and he knows it!

“Will is happy about the support he always gets from Jada.”

We’re happy to hear the Smiths are in a good place! And although it still doesn’t look like Chris is ready to talk, he seems to be in a good place as well. As recently as late July, eyewitnesses report the comedian joking about the slap during one of his shows in New Jersey:

“Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker. But I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Seems like he’s less interested in moving on and more interested in crafting the best jokes about the incident for an upcoming comedy special.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you ready to move on from the slap heard ‘round the world? Or excited to hear a comedy routine about it? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

