Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By ‘Suge Smith’ Hours After Will Smith’s Apology Video

Chris Rock is still cracking some jokes about the infamous slap from Will Smith.

As you know, the 53-year-old actor stormed the stage and smacked Chris across the face during the Academy Awards earlier this year after the comedian poked fun at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. The 50-year-old talk show host has been open about her struggles with alopecia in the past, so Will clearly didn’t take the joke too kindly. Since then, Chris has not been shy about making some jokes here and there about the messy situation throughout his Ego Death World Tour — and that was no different when he took the stage this week.

Hours after Will dropped an apology video for the incident on Friday, the 57-year-old performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Although he did not directly address the latest statement from the King Richard star, he did make it clear he does not see himself as a victim following the slap. He said at the time:

“Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

It looks like Will has a new nickname, now. In case you didn’t know, the “Suge Smith” part is in a play on the name of Marion “Suge” Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records who is currently spending time in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Chris continued:

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

As we mentioned, the new comments came shortly after Will made a personal video message in which he apologized to Chris and his family for what went down at the Oscars. The Aladdin star claimed that he received word that the Madagascar star was “not ready to talk” and would “reach out” when he was ready to do so. Will went on to add:

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’s mothe. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did. And that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize to Chris’s family. Specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. And this is this is probably irreparable.”

