Chris Rock REJECTED 2023 Oscars Hosting Job -- Then Compared Will Smith Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder?!

Open mouth, insert foot. Chris Rock is at it again with the insensitive jokes, and this time Twitter is COMING to slap him!

We all remember the day in March that will live in live TV award ceremony infamy. Will Smith was sitting front row at the 94th Academy Awards, eagerly awaiting the reveal of whether or not he would win Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard. But before that could happen, Chris made that joke about Jada Pinkett’s bald head (insensitive to her battle with alopecia), which resulted in Will walking on stage to slap him. Truly a night pop culture will never forget.

As we’ve previously reported, Will was eventually banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years and has since released an apology video in which he directly addressed Chris. Now we’re hearing the academy further tried to make amends with the stand-up comedian by proposing an idea: to have him host the 2023 Oscars ceremony on March 12 of next year!

Yes, you heard that right!

Related: Will In ‘Really Good Place’ Following Slap — Thankful For Jada’s Support

During a Phoenix, Arizona comedy set Sunday at the Arizona Financial Theatre, the Madagascar actor reportedly spilled that he was asked to host next year following his slap and all the controversy surrounding it. However, he claimed to have turned the invitation down and took it a step further by (distastefully) comparing it to the O.J. Simpson/Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial!

According to the Arizona Republic, Chris joked that returning to host the Oscars would be like asking Nicole “to go back to the restaurant.”

Wowwwwww… For those who lived through the trial, this was a clear reference to the restaurant she ate at prior to her 1994 murder.

Following this less-than-satisfying “joke,” the comedian quickly came under fire by Twitter users who did NOT approve of his ongoing insensitivity. One individual even wrote:

“Chris Rock is doing nothing more but showing us exactly why Will slapped the taste outta his mouth. Looks like Chris could use a couple more slaps, honestly.”

Damnnn!

Related: Kim Kardashian SLAMMED By Nicole’s Sister Following O.J. Jokes

But the negative reaction didn’t stop there… No, not NEARLY, as users made sure to say their piece — with several agreeing they had switched to #TeamSlap:

“Chris Rock is not a good person and says very slappable things very often.” “I love how Chris Rock continues to prove how that slap was warranted! Will Smith wasn’t wrong at all.” “like chris rock opens his mouth and instantly the slap not only makes sense, but it seems like it wasn’t enough” “I’ve been on Will Smith’s side from the start and I’d fully support him slapping Chris Rock again.”

Some users also pointed out the hypocritical nature of the current outrage towards the Grown Ups actor now that he joked about a white woman, compared to when he made the joke about a Black woman and everyone was on his side:

“Okay, So Chris Rock made a joke about a black woman, and everyone was defending him Saying ‘oh he was joking’. Now, since he made a joke about a dead white woman, suddenly, everyone is offended. America, America has a problem.” “white people are finally realizing chris rock deserved The Slap because he’s not just mocking black women now”

Chris, we know it’s your job to entertain people, but let’s figure out where to draw the line since you clearly continue to overstep it. Anyway, what are YOUR thoughts on the current backlash? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Netflix Is A Joke, Apple TV, & The Hollywood Fix/YouTube & Red Table Talk/Facebook]