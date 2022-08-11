Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Allegedly Murdered By His Son

Canadian rock band Teenage Head’s guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead — and his son has been charged with murder!

During a press conference on Monday, the Hamilton Police Department said they responded to an Ontario residence after “a number of media outlets” received emails about a possible “deceased person”. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a deceased male in his 60s. The victim had injuries which suggested foul play, so law enforcement ruled the case a homicide. Later the same day, the victim would be confirmed to be the 65-year-old musician by the band’s Instagram page. In their post, the band members said they’re “still trying to process” the loss:

“We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon.”

So sad. See the full post (below):

During the statement, the HPD confirmed 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis was in custody relating to his father’s death and has since been charged with second-degree murder. According to Canadian publication The Spectator, a reporter working for them was one of the people who received disturbing emails from two separate accounts using Jonathan’s name. The emails said things such as “I just want to get help for my sickness” and “my dad is starting to decay”:

“Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this. Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.”

Just awful…

It was allegedly someone working for the local paper who finally contacted police which led them to the rock star’s home where he was found. Although a truly horrible case, detectives believe it’s an “isolated” incident. The case is still currently under investigation and an autopsy is underway to determine an official cause of death.

Related: Human Trafficked Teen Who Went Missing TWICE Found Safe!

Another member of the band, Tom Wilson, posted a tribute to his late friend on Tuesday. In his post he described Lewis as “a gentle man with a wild desire” and “a pioneer”:

“Gord Lewis was a friend, a gentle man with a wild desire who burned up the air with a Les Paul Jr & a Marshall stack. He was a pioneer who took us where we’d never been. Thanks for showing us the way Gord. We’ll continue to follow your spirit in your absence. #HamOnt #gordlewis”

See the sweet tribute (below):

So touching. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Gord, may they find peace in such a difficult time.

R.I.P.

[Image via YouTube/Sleepwalk Guitar/UXB Press]