Human Trafficked Teen Who Went Missing TWICE Found Safe!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Phew! Finally some good news for this family!

A teenage girl who went missing for the second time in five months was found safe.

The 16-year-old, known only as Natalee, had vanished from a residential treatment center in Layton City, Utah where she’d been staying for the past few weeks. Authorities said she “suffered a triggering event related to recent trauma and fled the facility” last Thursday.

Thankfully Layton Police announced on Tuesday evening she was found safe thanks to a tip on the hotline from someone who spotted her. These things work, y’all! Natalee is being reunited with her parents.

The treatment was for her trauma from an earlier abduction. You may have heard the story. In April, she was at a Dallas Mavericks game with her father when she disappeared while going to the restroom. She was found 11 days later when facial recognition technology identified nude photos of her online. She had been trafficked to Oklahoma City and “forced into prostitution and repeatedly sold for sex,” according to her family attorney.

It’s no wonder the horrors of being trafficked are echoing for her. It must have been a waking nightmare. Poor thing. We’re just glad she’s safe once again.

[Image via Layton City Police Department.]