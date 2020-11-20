Gordon Ramsay Donated $50K To MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Amid His Cancer Battle

must have really had a soft spot foramid the young star’s battle with a rare form of cancer.In the few days since the 14-year-old MasterChef Junior contestant’s passing from angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma , it’s been revealed the infamously brutal chef quietly donated $50,000 to help cover his medical costs. According to TMZ sources, Ramsay made the donation back in August, about when he and Watkins’ season six competitors wished him well and brought attention to his GoFundMe page in a beautiful video

Following his passing, the FOX show is now looking at a way to honor the beloved teen.

As we reported this week, Ben died on Monday after his nearly two-year long battle, just three years after losing both of his parents. Gordon paid tribute to the aspiring chef on Twitter, writing:

“We lost a Master of the @MasterChefJrFOX kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss Gx.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Ben’s loved ones and those reeling from this massive loss.