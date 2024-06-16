Gordon Ramsay Reveals He’s ‘Lucky To Be Here’ After Gnarly Bicycle Accident -- See His Jaw-Dropping Wound

Gordon Ramsay is counting his blessings after surviving a brutal bicycle accident… But his war wounds sure serve as a reminder.

On Saturday, the MasterChef star hopped on both Instagram and TikTok with a new video revealing he nearly lost his life in a biking accident this week. He began:

“Hi, guys it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling, and triathlons, and Ironman, etcetera. And this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me, and honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

Whoa… The 57-year-old continued with an important message about safety:

“Now, from both incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses, and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is, I don’t care [about] the fact that these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial. Even with the kids — a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet. Now, I’m lucky to be standing here. I am in pain, it’s been a brutal week, and I’m sort of getting through it.”

Helmets are SO incredibly important for any sort of activity where you have such little protection around you in the event of a crash, like biking.

At that moment in the video, Gordon lifted up his shirt and revealed a MASSIVE purple bruise covering his entire torso. He went on:

“I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet. This weekend is massive — it’s Father’s Day for new fathers, old fathers, middle-aged fathers, I want to wish you all a very happy Father’s Day. But please, please, please, please wear a helmet. Because if I didn’t, honestly, I wouldn’t be here now. Happy Father’s Day.”

That’s SO terrifying! He didn’t specify the exact details of his accident, but clearly he’s terrified. He could’t stop trembling while talking about it! In his accompanying caption, he revealed a few more tidbits about the incidnt:

“Sound ON for this one…with #FathersDay tomorrow I have [a] very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at [Lawrence] + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx”

We’re so glad he’s alive. Watch his full video and see his scary injury (below):

@gordonramsayofficial Sound ON for this one…with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx ♬ original sound – Gordon Ramsay

We’re wishing Gordon a speedy recovery. And like he said, WEAR YOUR HELMETS!

