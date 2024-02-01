Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian For Not Wearing A Helmet While Skiing -- And Get A VERY Terse Response!

Kim Kardashian wants you to know she always practices safety first… unless it’s for a selfie, that is!

On Monday, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share some moments from her stylish and sporty Aspen ski trip. All good, right? Well, fans noticed one particularly important accessory was missing. In the first two pics, she posed in shin-deep snow in a cool, all black Chanel ensemble. But the third snap is what got fans chattering!

The 43-year-old sat next to sister Khloé Kardashian in a chairlift as the two rode up to the top of the slopes at Buttermilk Mountain Resort. Khloé sported a warm jacket and a stylish helmet equipped with Bluetooth cat ear speakers, while Kimmy wore black Anon M2 MFI ski goggles — but no helmet! Girl, WHAAAAT???

In the comments, fans fixated on the SKKN founder’s lack of concern for safety:

“Stunning but you couldn’t find a helmet that matched the fit?” “Wear a helmet please ” “Kimberly you simply must wear a helmet!” “You know what would make this sexier? A helmet!”

See the full post (below):

Kim must have really not liked the idea of being labeled an unsafe skier because after all the backlash, an insider very quickly chimed in. The source dismissively and unequivocally told People on Thursday:

“She regularly wears a helmet.”

They added that she likely took it off specifically for the pic. Hmm…

Well there you have it! Kim has hundreds of millions of followers and four kids of her own, so we’re not surprised to hear that she wants to set the record straight when it comes to skiing safety! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments!

