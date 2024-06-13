Nina Dobrev Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful Bike Accident & Finally Reveals Full Extent Of Scary Injuries!

Nina Dobrev is getting back to the life she used to live — it’s just going to take her a really long time to heal and return fully to normal again!

As we’ve been reporting, the 35-year-old star was involved in a scary bike accident that she first revealed late last month. The injuries in the accident were so serious that last week, the Vampire Diaries star revealed that she had undergone surgery to repair some issues she’d suffered in the crash. But even at that point, we didn’t exactly know what the injuries were. Well, now we do! And they are INTENSE!

On Wednesday, Dobrev appeared on The Talk on CBS to discuss her life and the goings-on within it. Most notably, she was there to talk about her bike accident and the awful injuries she sustained. These were far more than just a few cuts and bruises, too! She tore tendons AND broke bones! Yikes!

Acknowledging that the daytime television appearance was her “first time leaving the house in two months” after the accident, Nina explained to the show’s hosts that she was dirt bike riding “for the first time,” and “it did not go well.” She went on to reveal the exact extent of her injuries:

“I had knee surgery. I got a giant brace. I can’t really walk on my own yet. I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus.”

The Reunion actress also went on to explain the awful chain of events that led to her fracturing her knee and tearing both her ACL and meniscus, too. She said:

“[I was] in a wheelie, I lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew. Luckily it didn’t fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped.”

That’s so awful! Jeez!! We assume snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White would have taught her all about extreme sports like this before getting on that bike, right? But maybe he did, and she just had a really unfortunate slip even in spite of it! Oof! Thankfully, Dobrev had a sense of humor about it all. About extreme biking, she joked:

“I don’t recommend it, guys. It’s OK, I learned a lesson: don’t ever get on a dirt bike.”

Fortunately, she now has some time to rest and recover. She’s been hanging out at home a lot with Shaun and her beloved dogs. And she’s been watching tons of movies while she recuperates! She explained:

“Cuddle puddle is my life these days. It’s just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep or pee is kind of the schedule.”

That doesn’t sound so bad. Of course, we wouldn’t want to go through what she went through to get there tho! Seriously! You can watch her full interview here:

Sending her continued love and light for a fast and full recovery!!

