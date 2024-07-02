Groom 'Fighting For His Life' After Masked Robbers Shot Him In The Head At Wedding Celebration!

A Missouri man is in critical condition after armed robbers broke into his wedding celebration and SHOT HIM IN THE HEAD.

Over the weekend, Manuel and Dulce Gonzalez finally sealed their love after spending years together and welcoming two kids. But their fairytale wedding quickly turned into a disastrous nightmare when unwelcome guests burst onto the scene and changed the trajectory of the family’s lives forever.

According to Fox2Now, the St. Louis wedding celebration extended into the wee hours of the morning on Saturday in the couple’s backyard. At around 1:00 a.m., two masked assailants entered the function from the bride and her sister’s shared driveway and stuck up the entire party. Per the outlet, it all happened in about 30 seconds — they demanded at gunpoint everyone stay still and hand over their money. Without actually taking anything from the guests, they shot Manuel in the head before fleeing on foot and empty handed. He was quickly rushed to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

So they didn’t take anything? But shot a man in front of dozens of witnesses? This crime makes no sense! Police were apparently still collecting evidence and conducting interviews on Sunday…

Dulce’s sister Yaribeth Peña thinks the robbers may have perceived Manuel to be “going for a weapon” when he was actually reaching for his wallet. She told the outlet:

“They took nothing, yet they took everything from us. He’s a good father. A good husband to my sister. He’s a hard worker. He’s just an all-around good person that, I don’t know, he didn’t deserve this.”

On Monday, Manuel’s dad revealed the groom had promisingly made some hand movements. We hope he pulls through… We’re sending lots of love and strength. So tragic. You can visit a GoFundMe HERE.

[Image via Jeanie Ratliff/GoFundMe]