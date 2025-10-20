Shots Fired! Keith Urban Sings Shady Song About Breaking Out Of A ‘Soul-Sucking Routine’ Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce!

Keith Urban is firing shots at his estranged wife.

On Sunday, the Nashville-based musician’s new show The Road premiered on CBS. If you haven’t heard of it, it features Blake Shelton and follows a group of up-and-coming musicians as they compete to become Keith’s opening act in his US tour. You can ch-ch-check out the preview (below):

And during the premiere episode, he sang a more recent song from his discography which has Nicole Kidman fans raising their eyebrows. The song in question is called Straight Line, which comes from his 2024 album High.

So what’s the controversy here? Well, last year when he debuted it, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to tell fans about how it represents breaking “out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.” He specifically cited examples like a “job” you may be unsatisfied with, issues with “creativity,” or even a “relationship.” OOF! He concluded his message:

“It’s a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud. If you’ve seen us in concert, I hope it gives you that same feeling.”

You can read his full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

YIKES! We mean, with everything we now know about what he and Nicole were going through behind the scenes, we can’t help but feel like Keith had a certain something — and someone — in mind while writing it. And to choose to sing it on the PREMIERE episode of his new show amid his divorce?? BOLD. Watch the performance (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, The Fighter singer complained about feeling “lonely and miserable” while on tour:

“When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do.”

Clearly Keith has been grappling with some dissatisfied feelings for some time!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you watching The Road? Do you think Straight Line is about Nicole? Let us know in the comments down below!

