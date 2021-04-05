Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Roasts Goop’s NSFW Products In HILARIOUS TikTok Video!

Apple Martin isn’t holding anything back!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter took over Goop’s TikTok account Sunday to absolutely troll her mom and the wellness company! In the vid chronicling the Iron Man star’s daily routine, the teen first narrated the 48-year-old making a drink, saying:

“So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter. I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since—the day I was born, apparently.”

Later, with the actress in the bathroom applying lotion, Chris Martin’s daughter teased:

“She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin.”

But in perhaps the best roast of them all, Gwyn totally gets called out for her company’s NSFW products, like the infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle!

“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

LOLz! Watch the hilarious vid from Apple (below)!

i’ll never love anyone like i love gwyneth paltrow pic.twitter.com/9nOlNCjFap — Jack (@franc3y) April 5, 2021

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]