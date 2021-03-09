Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Much She Gained During Quarantine & New Struggle To Lose Weight!

Oh, the dreaded “Covid-15.”

As this pandemic rears its way into its second year (ugh!), we’ve all had to seek solace from stress, the virus, and Zoom life in new ways. While some celebs have conquered their weight loss goals in these unimaginably tough times (congrats, y’all), a lot more of us have sought after that pint of ice cream or second glass of wine to get us through — Gwyneth Paltrow included!

The actress revealed in a new virtual speech held at last weekend’s In Goop Health — The At-Home Summit that she gained 14 pounds and lost all desire to reverse course during this social distanced, anxiety-ridden time. The momma of two admitted:

“I was absolutely no holds barred. I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess.”

No stranger to what was happening to her body, the Iron Man star “just didn’t want to do anything about it, really.” Developing a somewhat unhealthy relationship with her comfort foods, Gwyneth explained:

“I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through.”

This isn’t the first time the entrepreneur has opened up about her weight gain struggles, either. The incredibly honest businesswoman talked to Dr. Will Cole in last month’s The Art Of Being Well podcast where she admitted “COVID happened and I didn’t do my eating plan.”

“I was just having alcohol and pasta all the time. And then I sort of hit an eating wall.”

Not all hope is lost for the Hollywood A-lister. She’s down 11 of the additional 14 pounds she gained this year, but she noted that weight loss experience was a lot more challenging than in her past. The side effects of contracting coronavirus early into the pandemic likely attributed to the struggle, but also her age, too. Paltrow shared:

“The snap-back that I used to have, if I gained some weight and I wasn’t happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year.”

Similar to Gabrielle Union who expressed dealing with extreme mental health struggles while her body transitioned to perimenopause, The Politician actress added:

“I’ve noticed over the last couple of years that my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause. I’m 48 years old and women tend to lose up to 30 percent of their metabolic speed once they enter into this phase of life. So I know some of it is that. Some of it is because I got COVID.”

Wow. That makes the 11 lbs. lost even more impressive! But, honestly, Perezcious readers, no matter what outlets you use to cling to any ounce of normalcy during these strange times, no judgement! We all gotta cope somehow!

