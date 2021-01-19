Gwyneth Paltrow’s Infamous 'Vagina' Candle Reportedly EXPLODED In Woman’s Home!

OOPS! Or, should we say… GOOPS!!!

Gwyneth Paltrow and the folks at Goop aren’t having the best time ever right now after a UK woman reported the company’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle allegedly exploded and nearly burned her house down! (Yes, that’s totally a sentence we thought we’d be writing here in 2021! LOLz!)

According to The Sun, this crazy story started when 50-year-old Jody Thompson was given one of Paltrow’s instantly legendary vagina-odor candles as a reward for winning a quiz event near her north London home.

When she brought the prize back home to her partner, David Snow, the pair set it in their living room. Then one day this past week, they reportedly lit the wick, thinking it would do what candles do — like, you know, burn and smell nice. Or, uhhh, smell like a celeb’s lady bits. Or something…

This one evidently had a mind of it own, though, because according to Thompson, it quickly over-heated and started to jettison little pieces:

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Yowza!

Panicked at the sight of the candle throwing flaming bits all over their house, Snow was eventually able to grab the offending item and toss it out the front door. Problem solved?!

In the end, Thompson lamented how scary — and funny — the whole ordeal turned out to be:

“It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Yeah… that’s one way to look at it! Thank goodness no one was hurt, so they can joke!

According to the Goop store, Paltrow’s puss-ified candle includes scent notes of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed,” and goes for a cool $75, while shipping across the US, Canada, the UK, and the European Union. How convenient!

Neither Paltrow nor Goop has publicly commented about the apparent candle mishap as of Monday afternoon.

Innerestingly, though, at least as of Monday afternoon, the candle’s product page on the Goop online store includes this notable warning (written in ALL CAPS as shown, below):

“WARNING: BURN CANDLE WITHIN SIGHT. KEEP AWAY FROM THINGS THAT CATCH FIRE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. TRIM WICK TO 1/8” BEFORE EVERY LIGHTING. PLACE ON A STABLE, HEAT RESISTANT SURFACE. KEEP WAX POOL FREE OF DEBRIS. DO NOT BURN FOR MORE THAN TWO HOURS AT A TIME. ALLOW GLASS TO COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE HANDLING.”

Hmmm…

We don’t know whether that warning was there before this apparent explosive incident in London, but at least now the folks at Goop are keen on letting us know #CandleLife can be dangerous, right?!

What say U, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised Gwyneth’s coochie candle allegedly caught fire and nearly brought the house down?!

For $75 (plus free shipping!), would U ever be in the market to risk this in your own home?? Sound OFF with your take here, down in the comments (below)!

