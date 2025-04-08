Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin May Want To Be A Nepo Baby After All…

Apple Martin could follow in the footsteps of her famous family in one day!

For those who don’t know, the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is a junior at Vanderbilt University. You may suspect that she is a drama major since her momma is an award-winning actress, her dad is a producer and lead singer of Coldplay, and her grandmother, Blythe Danner, is also an actress and Broadway star! It’s basically in her blood! However, you would be wrong! She’s not! Instead, she revealed in a conversation with Interview last week that she is “a law, history and society major” — though she has not rejected acting entirely! She said she is interested in “maybe” taking “a theater course” before her time in school ends. That’s not all!

Although Apple is not studying drama, she is involved in the arts there, taking part in “the lovely” and “the esteemed cabaret theater group” Vanderbilt Original Cast. This semester, they are putting on a musical parody of Love Island called Love on an Island, which she says:

“It’s so fun. The songs are phenomenal.”

Knowing Love Island, the group has a lot of content to spoof off of and thus would make for a hilarious show! Is this being live-streamed so we can all tune in? LOLz!

But in all seriousness, does this mean we could be seeing Apple on the stage or the big screen soon? She may have declared a major, but she is undecided when it comes to her future! She told the magazine that she is “pretty much” unsure of what she wants to do once school is over. However, acting is not out of the running yet! She said:

“I would love to do theater because I adore it so much. I’ve obviously never done film before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theater kid.”

She also can sing, but she claims she is not “the best” at it! Apple continued:

“I have a very low voice so whenever we’re doing harmonies it’ll be like, ‘Alright, it’s the boys and Apple.’ I’m singing my absolute favorite song ever this semester, which I’m so excited about. I’m definitely not the best in the org, but I love it.”

Gwyn or Chris, drop a video! We know you have one of her singing somewhere! Ha! While Apple may have a love for theater, she also is very passionate about studying the law at the time! That is why the decision is so hard for her! She explained:

“I love history. I love true crime. I love investigating. I also think it’s fun to look at the history of law and see how you can implement it in a modern context. If I were to be a lawyer, I would just want to help people. That’s probably the biggest thing.”⁠

It is very admirable. But as Apple said, she doesn’t know whether she will become an actress, an attorney — or heck, both! If Kim Kardashian can do it, why not her? If she does go down the Hollywood route, she better be prepared for all the nepo baby talk, though! It’s bound to come up, just like all the celebrity kids that entered the biz before her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Apple will take after her mom and grandma and go into acting? Let us know!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, Shakespeare in Love/Miramax]