Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Talks 'Really Upsetting' Online Hate In Rare Interview After Those 'Mean Girl' Accusations!

Apple Martin is getting real about the online vitriol she has received in the past!

In a super rare interview published with Interview on Wednesday, the 20-year-old opened up about what it has been like to deal with social media as the daughter of two superstars, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. And like many celebrity kids, she knows all too well that it is not easy! She tries to stay away from what folks have written about her online as much as possible, but sometimes, she cannot help herself! That’s what happened when Apple attended the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

She looked around to see what people had to say about her and instantly regretted it the second she found something negative! Apple told the outlet:

“After the Chanel show, I did. Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, ‘Don’t do it.’ Because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you. So, I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.’”

However, Apple hasn’t fully avoided all the negative comments online! At least she didn’t when she was accused of being a “mean girl” last year following her debut to society! As you may recall, she was blasted by social media users in November 2024 after two videos went viral online of her displaying what some said was rude behavior at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. One clip showed Apple rolling her eyes while talking with her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck. Meanwhile, another saw her jumping into the picture of fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort. Ch-ch-check it out (below) if you haven’t seen the videos:

During the backlash, Aliénor defended Apple, insisting she was the complete opposite of a mean girl! Instead, she said the college student was “the nicest girl ever” to all the debs! Still, although Apple says she steers clear of the online hate, there was no getting away from this drama! So much so that she even reacted to the backlash in a cheeky video with her pals!

But at the end of the day, Apple expressed in the interview that she is going to get criticism online no matter what she does and has learned to accept that. She’s now solely focused on “being the best” person possible for the people she loves — and not some strangers on the internet:

“I’ve tried to be like, ‘People are going to say stuff, and that’s okay.’ And like everybody, there’s going to be stuff that isn’t true and stuff that is upsetting, and all I can do is just be the best that I can be and be with the people I love and not read random, crazy conspiracies.”

