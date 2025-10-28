Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Britney Spears Gives Jaw-Dropping Denial Of Erratic Driving -- Family Is 'Terrified' & Some Want Conservatorship! Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Really Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors! Kim Kardashian Defends North West After She Gets Criticized For Wearing Fake Piercings & Tattoos! Hailey Bieber 'Not Ashamed' To Reveal THIS About Parenting Style With Justin! Hailey Bieber Reveals If She Plans To Have More Kids With Justin!  Nicole Kidman's Most Difficult Challenge Amid Keith Urban Divorce Revealed Meghan Markle Shares Relatable Family Rituals She Does With Prince Harry & Their Kids! Kevin Federline Says Sons Are So 'Terrified' They 'Stopped Seeing' Mom Britney Spears Again Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has 'Never Once' Asked To See The Kids Since Divorce!  Brittany Cartwright Cries Every Day After Mommy Makeover -- Here's Why! Kevin Federline Claims Sean Preston Was 'Terrified' To Visit Britney Spears As A Kid -- He'd Cry And Cling To Dad! Dakota Johnson Details 'Scary' Side Of Being A Nepo Baby!

Celeb Kidz

Nepo Baby Apple Martin Releases Full Music Video AFTER Fans Bash Her Singing!

Nepo Baby Apple Martin Releases Full Music Video AFTER Fans Bash Her Singing!

Apple Martin doesn’t care what the haters have to say!

In case you didn’t hear, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter recently made her singing debut onstage with an up-and-coming band called Jade Street. Fans were SHOCKED by this — especially considering Coldplay‘s legendary status — but many completely bashed her singing ability. She’s been getting the Gracie Abrams treatment, with the vast majority of people saying she’s only singing because of her nepotism. Ouch!

But Apple doesn’t seem to care for anyone’s opinions, because she released a new music video alongside her Jade Street pals anyway! Their new single Satellites hit YouTube Monday night, and viewers have THOUGHTS.

Related: Dakota Johnson Details ‘Scary’ Side Of Being A Nepo Baby!

First, see the video for yourself (below):

Some praised Apple for her more polished sound in this video, while others called the song a total Coldplay copycat:

“What a Incredible Voice”

“Good voice and good music”

“Love this song so so much!  It reminds me so of Coldplay’s early years. Apple’s voice fits so perfectly!”

“It’s basically the same chords as a Coldplay song, with some atmospherics and a pre-recorded studio vocal.”

“sounds like an early Coldplay song”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram/Jade Street/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 28, 2025 15:45pm PDT

Share This