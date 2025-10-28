Nepo Baby Apple Martin Releases Full Music Video AFTER Fans Bash Her Singing!

Apple Martin doesn’t care what the haters have to say!

In case you didn’t hear, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter recently made her singing debut onstage with an up-and-coming band called Jade Street. Fans were SHOCKED by this — especially considering Coldplay‘s legendary status — but many completely bashed her singing ability. She’s been getting the Gracie Abrams treatment, with the vast majority of people saying she’s only singing because of her nepotism. Ouch!

But Apple doesn’t seem to care for anyone’s opinions, because she released a new music video alongside her Jade Street pals anyway! Their new single Satellites hit YouTube Monday night, and viewers have THOUGHTS.

Related: Dakota Johnson Details ‘Scary’ Side Of Being A Nepo Baby!

First, see the video for yourself (below):

Some praised Apple for her more polished sound in this video, while others called the song a total Coldplay copycat:

“What a Incredible Voice” “Good voice and good music” “Love this song so so much! It reminds me so of Coldplay’s early years. Apple’s voice fits so perfectly!” “It’s basically the same chords as a Coldplay song, with some atmospherics and a pre-recorded studio vocal.” “sounds like an early Coldplay song”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram/Jade Street/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]