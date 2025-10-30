Chris Martin Likes THIS About Sophie Turner -- Something He Didn't Have With Dakota Johnson!

Ooh, more on the most unexpected couple of the year!

There’s no way you haven’t heard by now, but just in case… Chris Martin and Sophie Turner! Yes, Sophie was, as far as anyone knew, still dating that aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. But no, apparently they split quietly in September, not quite making it to two years together. Then all of a sudden she’s spotted going on a “secret date” with the Coldplay singer!

She’s actually been a huge fan of Chris for a long time… growing up listening to his music we expect. Yes, it’s a pretty wild age gap. Chris is 48, and Sophie is 29. But despite that, the latest report claims the reason Chris is so taken with the Game of Thrones alum is how much they have in common. Huh.

Video: Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple Releases Her Own Music Vid

DeuxMoi revealed on Thursday’s episode of her Deux U podcast that sources tell her Chris really likes finally being with someone from a similar cultural background — aka, the fact Sophie is also British! Huh. So… they have the Commonwealth in common??

Chris, of course, only split quite recently from Dakota Johnson after almost eight years together. So we guess he felt he was missing something being with an American all that time? (Though we’ve also heard he wasn’t that strict about borders, if you catch our meaning.)

We should note, with 19 years separating them, we have to wonder how similar Chris and Sophie’s cultural touchstones really are. We mean, when he was coming up, there were shows like EastEnders and Doctor Who and Blue Peter and… Oh wait, all those are still on. OK, we take it back.

In any case, Deux also hears the new relationship between the Brits is “very casual” and more along the lines of a fling. We’ll see if that changes and it blossoms into something more real, perhaps over tea and snooker talk. Ha!

