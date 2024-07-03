Party Foul! Mystery Celeb Who Had 'Catastrophic' Diarrhea In Gwyneth Paltrow's Bed Revealed!

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s party pooper pal has been revealed!

Last week, the email newsletter Popbitch released a wild blind item claiming one of the Goop founder’s friends had come to stay with her in the Hamptons only to leave behind a s**tty surprise! The report claimed:

“The story goes that a recent houseguest of Gwynnie’s catastrophically s**t themselves in bed while staying there, then fled back to the city before they had to face the music.”

OMG! Gross!

The poopy problem quickly became “the Hamptons set’s favorite piece of gossip to text to each other,” and the story went it was diarrhea brought on by the side effects of taking Ozempic! The report added:

“Ozempic-induced diarrhea is becoming a very hot topic of conversation between hosts there – because so many of their guests are using it. So expect launderettes to be fully booked from July 4.”

LOLz!!

Now, a new source is claiming they know who left the mess — and that it had nothing to do with the popular weight loss drug! A DailyMail.com source claimed on Wednesday that socialite Derek Blasberg was the mystery celeb who lost control of his bowels! AKA this guy:

He’s been friends with Gwyn for YEARS and has stayed at her place a ton. But this time, he went sliding into first (for reasons unknown), and destroyed the bed! Rather than man up, he decided he had to get out of Dodge ASAP. This supposedly wasn’t Ozempic at all — that’s just what the 42-year-old father of two wanted everyone to believe. Discussing the fashion journalist’s truly shocking incident, the insider dished:

“It’s not Ozempic, that’s just what he told everyone.”

It’s a good excuse when basically everyone in Hollywood is on the drug and likely suffering some side effects! But it didn’t work this time — or stop some of the world’s biggest celebrities from knowing what he did! The source added:

“Gwyneth told Oprah [Winfrey], Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David.”

He must be MORTIFIED! The confidant also claimed the head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube — who is buddies with ton of A-listers — has probably been working overtime to shut the story down, pointing out:

“It’s shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] – whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch.”

That didn’t stop his identity from getting leaked though! In fact, four weeks ago, someone was already calling him out for the diarrhea debacle on Instagram, commenting two poop icons, a water squirt, dynamite, and toilet emoji on his IG! Look (below):

Sounds like folks have been telling his tale behind closed doors this whole time! Oh gosh!

So far, David hasn’t owned up to the embarrassing problem, and Gwyneth has been tight-lipped, too. Reactions?!? How would U handle this kinda situation?? Sound OFF (below)!

