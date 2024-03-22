Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Kill A Fly With Her Bare Hands & Keep Eating!

Anyone who thought Gwyneth Paltrow was too precious, treated her body like a temple, all the rest of it? Y’all may want to watch her Hot Ones interview!

As the Goop founder is being asked questions about her career while eating increasingly hotter chicken wings, a fly start buzzing around. And not a minute later, the lifestyle guru cracks her hands together out of nowhere, yelling:

“Die, bitch!”

It may be the wildest thing we’ve seen in one of these interviews. But even more unexpected, she quickly wipes her hands once on the napkin sitting on her lap and gets right back to eating! We mean… WHAT???

We hope they edited out the part where she leaves to wash her hands or something, but it seriously looks like she just keeps handling those hot wings after smushing a bug! Ew!

See the wild moment starting at about the 5:00 mark (below)!

[Image via First We Feast/YouTube.]