Gwyneth Paltrow’s INSANE Nickname For Winona Ryder Revealed

Gwyneth Paltrow conjured up quite the nickname for her old pal Winona Ryder… But not a pleasant one!

In Amy Odell’s tell-all new memoir Gwyneth: The Biography, which hit shelves on Tuesday, the author details the Iron Man star’s falling out with her former BFF — and some vulgar name calling!

Related: What Made Gwyneth So ‘Disgusted’ That She Ended Friendship With Madonna!

Per DailyMail.com, Gwyneth began calling the Stranger Things star “Vagina Ryder” after she began suspecting her of making up stories for attention in the 1990s. Odell claimed that Gwyn moved into Winona’s New York City apartment after her 1997 split from Brad Pitt. At the time, Winona was dating Matt Damon, and the Goop founder quickly found herself in a relationship with his bestie Ben Affleck. However, according to Odell, Winona and Matt once got into some sort of argument which resulted in the Beetlejuice star informing him she had been robbed… Which Gwyneth did NOT buy. Odell wrote:

“Damon consoled her, but Gwyneth and Affleck believed Ryder fabricated the robberies as a ploy for attention (there’s no proof of this). Gwyneth was annoyed that Damon couldn’t see it. Though Damon was kind to her friends, Gwyneth didn’t seem to like him after that. Her friendship with Ryder would only deteriorate further, and Gwyneth gave her the nickname ‘Vagina Ryder.’”

HARSH! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Brian To/MEGA/WENN]