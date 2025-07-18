What Made Gwyneth Paltrow So 'Disgusted' That She Ended 'Toxic' Friendship With Madonna!

What happened between Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna? The reason behind their friendship breakup is finally coming out!

Perezcious readers may know that the two became really good pals in the late 1990s. According to Us Weekly, Gwyneth gushed about their close bond in 2006, saying that “she gives me good advice about how to say no and take care of myself.” And when the actress lived in London with her ex-husband Chris Martin, she often hung out with the pop icon. They were usually photographed leaving a Tracey Anderson workout together during that time…

However, something happened around 2010. Gwyneth alluded to drama with Madonna in an interview with British Vogue that same year, saying:

“Yeah, it’s good that [Tracy] doesn’t train Madonna any more. It was too much. She keeps people waiting — it takes up your whole day.”

Yikes. She also added at the time:

“Oh yes, I can be mean. I can cave in to gossip. I can ice people out and I definitely harbor revenge.”

Well, it looks like she iced out the 66-year-old singer! They haven’t been photographed together since then. Neither spilled the tea about what caused their friendship to end. However, a new book is sharing all the details! And it turns out a nasty moment with Madonna is to blame for their falling out!

In an excerpt of the upcoming book Gwyneth: The Biography, published by People on Wednesday, author Amy Odell explained Gwyneth “reached a breaking point” in her friendship with the Like A Virgin singer a few years after the Iron Man alum gave birth to her and Chris’s son, Moses, in 2006. The couple went on a vacation to an island together, which “Madonna showed up to” uninvited. The author wrote:

“Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange, a friend remembered.”

However, that’s not what caused the fallout! Odell claimed the Vogue crooner “insisted Gwyneth and Martin join her for a big group dinner at a long table.” The two agreed, but it turned into a nightmare meal! During the dinner, Madonna allegedly “went off on her daughter, Lourdes.” It is unknown why the momma yelled at her kid. But whatever happened in that moment was bad enough! Odell heard “Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior,” so much so that the Coldplay frontman didn’t want to be around Madonna anymore… and neither did Gwyn. As the book stated:

“‘I can’t be around this woman anymore,’ Martin told Gwyneth. ‘She’s awful.’ Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship.”

Whoa…

What did Madonna say at that dinner to cause a friendship to end? Was this the only reason Gwyneth wanted nothing to do with her, or did those bad feelings build up over time? The Grammy winner has not addressed the story behind the falling out. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

