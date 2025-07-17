The Reason Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt Broke Up Finally Exposed In Biography -- And It Doesn't Make EITHER Of Them Look Good!

The way Gwyneth Paltrow has talked about ex Brad Pitt in recent years, you’d think he was a saint with a six-pack. Remember the story about him threatening to punch out Harvey Weinstein for mistreating her? Good stuff…

But he sounds a bit less than chivalrous in the story of their breakup.

As you may have heard, Gwyneth: The Biography is about to hit shelves. Amy Odell‘s secondhand tell-all is airing out all the dirty laundry about the Iron Man star’s personal relationship history. And in People‘s excerpt, she reveals what she’s learned about what really happened with Brad.

They met in 1994 when they were both auditioning for the romantic epic Legends Of The Fall. She didn’t get the part, instead Brad got hot and heavy with Juliette Binoche in that one. But he remembered her — and recommended her for the part of his wife in Se7en the following year. Apparently that meant a tough choice — she was also offered the part opposite Keanu Reeves in Feeling Minnesota.

Video: Pregnant Influencer Says Boyfriend Cheated On Her With Over 25 WOMEN!

In a story we’ve actually heard before, Odell writes that Gwyneth told a friend her dilemma — and they asked her:

“Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?”

Sure enough, co-starring as Brad’s wife did lead to an IRL romance. They didn’t keep it a secret either. The new couple “would walk around the set holding hands, and smoked cigarettes together outside their trailers, Gwyneth holding hers like a thirties movie star,” writes Odell.

But there was apparently friction from the beginning on Gwyneth’s end — because Brad came from the other side of the tracks. From the book:

“During Emma’s filming, Gwyneth expressed doubts to one crew member that Pitt was right for her, and admitted that she had a crush on Hugh Grant. ‘Brad and I had very different upbringings,’ she told an interviewer. ‘So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.'”

Inneresting. Both actors became huge stars during that time. But maybe they weren’t both comfortable with that?

According to Odell, the great reviews Gwyneth was getting for Emma weren’t so great for her relationship. The author heard she went to makeup artist pal Kevyn Aucoin “and cried about Pitt multiple times.” She felt he “seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received.”

Oh no. He was that guy? Really? Brad?? We’ve never heard that he gave her the Ryan Phillippe, I’m-too-insecure-if-you’re-more-famous-than-me treatment! Aucoin, trying to protect his girl, told her:

“You really need to end this.”

But the end was even messier, apparently! It sounds like instead of just making a clean break, there may have been some straying involved. Or at least there were rumors! And yeah, we mean on her part. Odell writes that two people she spoke to “recalled a rumor” that the actual breakup happened over a rumor Gwyneth strayed! Her next movie was Sliding Doors, and the scuttlebutt was that she cheated with her onscreen love interest John Hannah! Whoa!

Odell does note that while neither party ever publicly gave a reason for the 1997 breakup, Gwyneth did tell Howard Stern many years later, in 2015:

“I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

See what we mean? The way she talks about him later… Maybe she did react to his envy by cheating! Or maybe older, wiser Gwyneth just wants peace?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN.]