Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams People Visiting The House In Which She Helped Murder Her Mother -- And They Slam Her Right Back!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard doesn’t want random people driving by the house in which her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered.

As you no doubt know, Gypsy Rose was part of a horrific 2015 murder in Springfield, Missouri in which her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee nearly two dozen times. Gypsy Rose had helped orchestrate the murder, wanting to get out from under Dee Dee’s allegedly abusive actions related to Munchausen by Proxy syndrome. The couple was then later caught fleeing the murder in Wisconsin, arrested by cops there, and convicted for their crimes.

But now, the murder house back in Springfield has become something of a tourist attraction! People who have watched Gypsy Rose’s post-prison release show Life After Lockup recently have been known to drive by the murder house to see it for themselves in the last few weeks and months. Take this TikTok video (below), in which the user @lanaivv drives by the home several times and shows images of it to her followers:

Pretty typical and expected, right? Infamy is a THING. And true crime is insanely popular!

But Gypsy Rose sure doesn’t like it!! The ex-convict took to the comments section of that TikTok video and SLAMMED the user and everyone else for driving by the home and treating it like a tourist attraction! She wrote that fans see the tragedy as akin to going to the Grand Canyon:

“Y’all have no respect or decency. A tragedy happened in that house yet y’all visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon.”

But Gypsy Rose sure didn’t get the reaction that she was hoping to get with that comment — at least not from everybody. Between TikTok comments replying to her criticism and X (Twitter) reactions popping up in the hours afterwards, fans are seriously divided on whether Gypsy Rose has a point about people not visiting the home or not — since her actions were the ones that caused this whole thing in the first place! Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

“She said she passed by your house not flipping trespassing no one wants to visit that ugly house girl” “YOU HELPED THAT HAPPEN YOU MORON.” “She saying ‘a tragedy happened’ like she wasn’t the mastermind behind it…” “Girl you shouldn’t even be commenting on this your not innocent here you literally unalived ur mom there it should’ve been bulldozed SO SICK” “The tragedy you made girl” “grand canyon is so random” “She spilled, it’s not some kinda tourist attraction freaks!” “going on like she dont host live Q&A’s about it daily” “Mate she’s plastered her life story on everything” “gypsy is a bad person stop defending this woman” “Leave her house alone, its not a tourist attraction” “Girl you are the tragedy”

Truly a divided debate! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Does Gypsy Rose have a point here — and people shouldn’t visit the Springfield home?! Or is she s**t outta luck considering it’s a tragedy that she herself made happen?? Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

