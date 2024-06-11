Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Reached 'A Level Of Forgiveness' For Mother On Anniversary Of Murdering Her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is focusing on forgiveness. Not for herself but for her mom.

On the nine-year anniversary of Dee Dee Blanchard‘s murder over the weekend, Gypsy says she’s found it in herself to forgive her mom. This comes, of course, after the 32-year-old was convicted of conspiring to kill her mother. She was just released from prison last year after spending years inside. And now she’s ready to forgive.

Related: Gypsy’s Ex Ryan Anderson DENIES Physically Threatening Or Controlling Her

Speaking with E! News on Sunday, she revealed she’s got rituals she sticks to every year on the anniversary — and said it’s a very “hard” time for her:

“When June 9 comes around every year, I find myself in a very depressive state. It’s a hard day for me.”

In fact, she says she tries to stay as private as possible while remembering Dee Dee to avoid judgment (except, of course, for giving interviews we guess):

“Some days, what I do is I listen to music, I listen to some of her favorite songs and I allow myself that time to grieve — and I do it privately because I don’t want to be judged.”

Her ex-fiancé and current boyfriend Ken Urker is a shoulder to lean on, too, according to the reality TV star:

“Ken has done this with me a lot over the years.”

Gypsy also said she’s got a routine for June 9 annually, which includes praying for her deceased mom, as well as “blocking out all of the negative”:

“… just thinking about the good times, the good things, kind of blocking out all of the negative and just honoring her memory in that way.”

Forgiveness just takes time and thinking about the positive… after you’ve murdered the offending party? Hmm. What do U think about Gypsy’s talk of “honoring” her momma’s memory, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via ABC News/KY3 News/YouTube]