Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Experimented' With Women In Prison! Details!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard swings both ways — but it took a prison sentence for her to explore it.

During this week’s episode of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup, the 32-year-old dove even deeper into the reality of her prison time… Eight years is a LONG bid behind bars, but it sounds like she found a great way to pass the time! LOLz!

Related: Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual After Divorcing Her Ex-Husband!

The internet sensation revealed to cameras that during her time behind bars, she “experimented” with women — something she always felt drawn to doing deep down! She revealed:

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t. For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison.”

Good for her! We stan a liberated woman! Even if, you know, she wasn’t technically liberated at the time. No wonder she wanted to look good while in the slammer, right?! LOLz!

She didn’t get into the intimate details of her experiences, but she DID reveal it was multiple women. In fact, her ratio of women to men is anything but equal:

“I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Like we said, eight years is a LONG time! Ha!

Prior to her release, Gypsy got hitched to ex-husband Ryan Anderson in 2022. She subsequently filed for divorce in April of this year, and has since moved on with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. They seem pretty solid, but if not… we wonder if there will be any ladies in her future?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram & Mommy Dead And Dearest/Max]