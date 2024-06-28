Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Roasts Ken Urker In New Video!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s ex is NOT a fan of her beau!

As we’ve been following, things have been getting messier and messier between the Louisiana native and her ex hubby Ryan Anderson. Of course, back when she was serving her sentence for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, both Ryan and another man named Ken Urker reached out to her. She and Ken got engaged, but broke it off, which landed Gypsy into the arms of Ryan. A short time after her release, however, she and her husband called it off — and she got right back together with her former love!

Since then, lots of rumors have been swirling around about what actually happened between the now ex spouses, and it’s clear tensions are high. And now the 37-year-old teacher is taking aim at her current man! In a TikTok live video this week, he took a jab at Ken after a viewer asked if he was “better looking”:

“Yeah, of course, I’m better looking than Ken. I actually have my hair. Oh, I shouldn’t have said that. Sorry, Ken.”

Damn! What a low blow!

This is only fueling fan theories of Ryan being SUPER jealous of Ken, as viewers have been speculating since Gypsy’s series Life After Lockup premiered. But what do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ryan Anderson/Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram]